As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Valuation Rose, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $456,847

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 68,986 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 54,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 1.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 166,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, down from 171,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $299.24. About 4,052 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,625 were reported by Main Street Ltd Liability Com. Telemus Cap Lc holds 96,188 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Ironwood Lc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Automobile Association reported 5.95M shares stake. Plancorp Ltd Co invested in 57,312 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Provise Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 59,807 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 214,348 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 288,783 were reported by Hillswick Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Dubuque Bancorp & reported 15,295 shares. Johnson Gp Inc stated it has 140,258 shares. Vestor Capital has 1.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 268,461 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 25,651 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited has invested 2.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $223.26M for 22.60 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.04 million activity. EUDY JOHN D sold 3,750 shares worth $1.04M.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 696,705 shares to 6.67 million shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).