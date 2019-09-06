As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stock Price Rose, Honeywell International Has Boosted Position by $1.83 Million; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Valuation Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $325,780

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.06. About 1.02M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 18,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $324.72. About 221,064 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 29,199 shares to 771 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 62,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,091 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group: Take This Opportunity To Buy An Undervalued REIT Gem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Est Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6.92% or 872,128 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 8.94% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 6.70M shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 764,910 shares. American Assets reported 40,100 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 458,405 shares. Century Cos holds 227,213 shares. Investec Asset holds 0.1% or 138,700 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 400 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Stephens Ar has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Norinchukin National Bank The invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amer National Ins Com Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 13,172 shares. Westpac Banking owns 398,896 shares.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essex Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf, 3.1%-Yielding Apartment REIT For Income And Safety – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – The motley Fool” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essex Property Trust: Investor Should Be Patient – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Giant West Coast landlord Essex (NYSE: ESS) proposes tower near Oakland’s Jack London Square – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 04, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What A SWAN Looks Like: Essex Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.