As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Shares Rose, Profund Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 4,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 3,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $315.19. About 327,027 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares to 18,368 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

