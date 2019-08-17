As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Share Value Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Menta Capital Cut Position by $458,532 as Market Value Declined

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 98.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 13,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $314.72. About 345,101 shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc analyzed 9,756 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 13,490 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 23,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,300 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 15,675 shares to 77,531 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 33,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.62 million for 23.77 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.