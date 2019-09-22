As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Valuation Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Boosted by $414,000 Its Position; Choate Investment Advisors Increased Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2.04 million shares traded or 255.82% up from the average. ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 2.05M shares traded or 60.85% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.20M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership has 219,020 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.17% invested in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 2.13 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.15% or 24,600 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 14,110 were reported by Calamos Llc. 156,371 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,934 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 10,891 shares.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 189,780 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $79.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

