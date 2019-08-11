As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Value Declined, Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $723,905; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Raised Holding by $3.89 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 676,905 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 16,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 58,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 487,768 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,364 are held by Baltimore. Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 9,499 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested in 6,329 shares. 2,350 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Midas Management Corporation holds 0.21% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Incorporated invested 0.24% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 2,285 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 1,539 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt owns 16,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant LP has invested 0.09% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 31,061 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 0.05% stake. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 1.34% or 32,051 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 716,010 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Private mortgage insurers bounce back after QM patch jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Magellan Midstream Partners LP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream extends open season on proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Should Continue Its Ascent Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 26,164 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.16% stake. Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 525,234 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 3,934 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 5,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 98,970 are held by Sei Invests. Prtn Group Ag has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory Ser reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 6,000 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Violich Mgmt Incorporated invested in 10,924 shares. Colony Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).