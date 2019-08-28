As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Value Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted Position; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position by $14.74 Million as Share Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 508,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 774,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 2.11 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 7,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 341,290 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, up from 333,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 325,236 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Natixis has invested 0.18% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,431 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 400 shares. Sib Limited Com invested 5.77% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Company reported 2,255 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Service Automobile Association reported 36,586 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,088 shares. 178,560 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 667,373 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 112,925 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 11,546 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Numerixs Investment owns 0.06% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 14,200 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 109,992 shares to 580,893 shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 206,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,231 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $142.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,638 shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.