As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Price Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $414,000; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Lowered by $593,940

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 357,430 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,407 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 38,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd Shs by 46,549 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etfis Ser Tr I Infracap Active Mlp Etf by 80,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd Inc Com (CEM).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 2,925 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,493 shares. Foster & Motley has 0.77% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Tru Company Na stated it has 8,927 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg reported 15,279 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 275,830 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 34,411 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Advisors has invested 1.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First American Comml Bank owns 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 50,613 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gideon Capital Advsrs has 19,197 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,031 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has 3,625 shares.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

