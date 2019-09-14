As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Boston Partners Decreased Its Stake; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Holding in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by $407,217 as Market Valuation Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 37,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.50 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 688,537 shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 2,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 118,648 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, down from 121,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 224,293 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 87,548 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $107.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 96,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Assocs reported 16,778 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 314,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 8,762 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 21,100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 156,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Management Lp De owns 23,924 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management accumulated 71,363 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 60,472 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 0.18% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 616,343 shares. Walthausen & has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 266,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.78M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,890 shares to 315,945 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 24,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,614 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engines Advisors Lc accumulated 71,498 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 7,141 shares or 0% of the stock. 5 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 10,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Lp has invested 0.15% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gotham Asset Ltd owns 13,806 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 31,336 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.02% or 19,330 shares. 31,894 were reported by Dupont Management. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 500 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 33,700 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 34,517 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 14,702 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.04 million for 20.13 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.