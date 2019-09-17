As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Waterstone Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Boosted Sanofi (SNY) Stake

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 95,426 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 293,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70 million, up from 283,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 288,780 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 29/03/2018 – REG-Previously announced Tender Offers by Sanofi to acquire Ablynx will commence on April 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Renew Board Terms of Brandicourt, Kron and Mulliez; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Citadel Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.65 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 101,999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability owns 9,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.04M shares. Mackenzie Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 171,843 shares. Axa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Globeflex Cap LP holds 54,798 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 6,900 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 22,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novartis’ (NVS) MS Drug Achieves Goals in Late-Stage Studies – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Approves Roche’s Tecentriq For Breast Cancer, Trevena On Track For NDA Resubmission, Edap Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.