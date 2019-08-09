As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Cut Position by $573,233; Northeast Investment Management Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 13,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 255,146 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, down from 268,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 114,031 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 199,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, down from 201,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $187.6. About 4.64 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Reasons to Invest in Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Zacks.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Essent Group (ESNT) Stock to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Essent Announces Launch of EssentEDGE – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 48,331 shares to 188,484 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 128,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Street invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Axa invested in 0.03% or 160,000 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Eqis Cap has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 49,248 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 14,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1.47 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Brinker Capital invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 9.24M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Pnc Finance Grp Inc owns 9,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 7,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. 136 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 24,196 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,443 shares. Nokota Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 85,000 shares. 83,417 are held by Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp. Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,647 shares. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 42,425 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd. Millennium Mgmt accumulated 1.03 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Co owns 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.23 million shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Ltd Co accumulated 1.69 million shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Consolidated Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 8,100 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 2,606 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Dsm Capital Prns Limited Liability Company reported 2.20 million shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 32,653 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,132 shares to 118,825 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Strong Growth Continues – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 09, 2019.