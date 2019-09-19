As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Shares Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake; Cbs New (CBS) Stake Held by Act Ii Management Lp

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 4.55 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation – CBS; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 20/05/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TOO SOON TO LOCK IN $200 BILLION FIGURE FOR CHINA PURCHASES – CBS; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 130% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 158,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 69,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 408,493 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares to 84,460 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,368 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,900 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).