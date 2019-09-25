As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Value Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Raised by $414,000 Its Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Advent International Has Boosted Its Stake by $27.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 1.21M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table)

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 353,275 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 13,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 13,879 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sei Invests holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 196,005 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.05% or 13,190 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 5,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 49,529 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt Co reported 14,488 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd reported 2.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 213 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 456,293 shares stake. Ent Financial has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 46,333 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 45,752 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 1.44M shares. Westfield Management Com Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Skyline Asset Mgmt LP invested 2.13% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp holds 9,930 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 9.17 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 314,200 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp reported 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Prns Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 4,557 shares. Sei Communication reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Natixis stated it has 21,445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).