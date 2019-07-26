As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Price Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Cut by $823,923 Its Holding; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Cut Its Stake by $300,960

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,869 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $863,000, down from 39,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 421,449 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $191.05. About 240,191 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $127.86 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 138,813 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 51,085 were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Voya Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 140,908 shares. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 0.18% or 29,920 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 110,516 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 124,034 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP reported 235,475 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,110 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.19M shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 44,282 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 20,036 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Essent Group (ESNT) Stock to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 10,891 shares to 41,178 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $369,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 4,927 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Whitnell And Company has invested 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 69,958 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Sei Invs has 35,245 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr stated it has 6,506 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 108 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 5,268 shares. Argent has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ing Groep Nv reported 8,255 shares. Ghp Invest accumulated 10,900 shares. Skyline Asset Lp accumulated 1.32% or 37,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 10,599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 1,800 shares.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.73M for 17.69 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.