As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Share Price Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Raised by $414,000 Its Position; Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc. (BERY) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 15,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 108,744 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, down from 124,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.24 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2.04M shares traded or 255.82% up from the average. ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 25,077 shares. 148,344 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 14,100 are held by Bridgeway Capital. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 45 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.1% invested in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,891 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.44 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 569,442 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors invested in 48,898 shares.

More notable recent ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Essent Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results & Declares Inaugural Dividend – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6,610 shares to 41,668 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc/Nj (NYSE:MRK) by 16,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.