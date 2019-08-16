As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Market Value Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.72 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Raised Its Stake in Attunity LTD (ATTU) by $7.71 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 212.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 335,239 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 493,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 158,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 63,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 332,662 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, down from 395,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 378,443 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen Ltd Liability reported 0.54% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 140,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 51,085 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 341,290 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 7,142 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,934 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 82 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn stated it has 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 79,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 183,889 shares. 4,800 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 19,869 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 19,804 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $141.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 501,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 1,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 150,219 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Whetstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 694,734 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 75,000 shares. 900 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 46,738 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Technologies invested in 173,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Mgmt Lc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 52,000 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 117,600 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 98,844 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 32,417 shares. Blackrock invested in 2,258 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 85,107 shares in its portfolio.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 65,405 shares to 879,325 shares, valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Call) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Call).