As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Market Valuation Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $726,055; Janney Montgomery Scott Raised Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $834,719; Stock Value Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 202,639 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 20,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 34,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 720,039 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Bowling Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sterling Capital Mngmt accumulated 29,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Wellington Llp invested in 0.02% or 1.54 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bessemer Grp holds 0.02% or 107,000 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 254,861 are owned by Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 326,177 shares. First LP stated it has 124,034 shares. 117,300 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Limited Liability Corp. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp holds 225,273 shares. 333,284 are held by Loomis Sayles Lp. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity. Gibbons Mary Lourdes also sold $369,030 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) on Tuesday, February 5.

