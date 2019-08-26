As Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Market Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Raised Its Position by $380,205; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Arcbest (ARCB) Position by $1.05 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 34,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.38% . The hedge fund held 26,675 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 61,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 155,131 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 25,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 843,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 817,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essa Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 16,621 shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has declined 2.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Reporting and Recognition Committee; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 3 (daytime); 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (evening); 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar; 14/05/2018 – ESSA PHARMA INC EPI.V – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.83; 26/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Texas’ ESSA State Plan; 30/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Idaho, Mississippi and Rhode Island’s ESSA State Plans; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold ESSA shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 7.29% less from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). 26,682 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 270,917 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co invested in 494,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 464,783 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.45% or 59,243 shares. 24,303 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 13,939 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Limited Liability reported 2,625 shares. Bessemer Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 17,148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). 562,101 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,300 shares to 524,700 shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 109,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,567 activity. Gray Peter A bought $14,489 worth of stock.

