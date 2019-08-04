As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Value Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Increased by $1.25 Million Its Holding; Crocs (CROX) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Its Position by $2.65 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 105,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 767,460 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, down from 873,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 2.55 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 341,642 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Met Primary Endpoint of Safety, Tolerability in Largest, Longest Duration Study; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 7,943 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 33,338 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.45% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 124,856 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 72,746 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 26,466 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 524,415 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 103,704 shares. Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 707,325 shares. Jefferies Llc reported 82,795 shares stake. D E Shaw And invested in 2.36M shares or 0.08% of the stock. 91,196 are held by Barclays Pcl. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 546,924 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 3.34M shares. Axa owns 213,400 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 34,550 shares to 445,880 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 710,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares to 22,589 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,549 shares, and cut its stake in Carbon Black Inc..