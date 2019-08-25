As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Value Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased by $1.25 Million Its Position; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $533,392 as Share Price Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 325,736 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Numerixs Inv Inc has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% or 15,214 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 67,643 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 1,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch accumulated 637,789 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 137,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Lp, California-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 40 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 11,360 shares. 44,225 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd. 70 were reported by North Star Inv Mngmt.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares to 161,312 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,914 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..