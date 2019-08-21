As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Price Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised Stake by $1.25 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $578,593

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 326,768 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 133,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 140,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 4.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,312 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc owns 1,132 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 294,714 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Lc. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 313 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru invested in 0% or 6 shares. Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Nomura owns 550,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 109,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Black Creek Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 428,100 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Truepoint has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). C M Bidwell And Associate holds 0.04% or 455 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 154 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 938 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,941 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.27 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 265,000 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Miura Glob Management Limited Liability accumulated 5.06% or 355,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 1.15 million shares. Lsv Asset has invested 1.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 134,593 are owned by Btr Cap Management.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 33,709 shares to 346,017 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 90,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr Tech Select (XLK).

