As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Price Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $1.25 Million; Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $359,840 as Shares Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 433,324 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,097 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 5,045 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,334 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co holds 392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr accumulated 0.28% or 637,789 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 5,143 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.15% or 88,000 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 195,595 shares. Amer Group Incorporated has 14,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Of Vermont invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,127 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc. by 22,575 shares to 403,507 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,589 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Co invested 0.07% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 5,417 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 13,779 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 36,084 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank owns 150 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kennedy Incorporated invested 0.48% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 42,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,455 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co stated it has 157,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Management has 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 46,712 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 208 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

