As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Market Valuation Rose, Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised Its Position by $1.25 Million; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Holds Holding in Facebook Class A (FB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 365,288 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities to Be $130M-$140M at Dec 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Int’l Group by 20,771 shares to 10,235 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 19,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Trb Lp has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 134,249 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,425 are held by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Long Island Investors Ltd Co accumulated 130,689 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 37,580 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 107.95 million shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Commerce State Bank invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Investment Advisors owns 6,176 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs accumulated 2,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincoln holds 0.11% or 15,540 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 1.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,429 shares. Moreover, Qvt Finance LP has 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares to 161,312 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,267 shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corporation.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Esperion Is The One To Watch, After FDA Deems Advisory Panel Is Not Needed – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Announces the Appointment of Tracy M. Woody to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt Ab has 2.25% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 479,767 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 3,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,125 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,967 were reported by Stifel Financial. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 1,993 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 44,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 12,468 shares. 31,227 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 465,557 shares. Pnc Grp Inc invested in 6 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 192 shares. Meditor Limited holds 20.17% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2.68 million shares.