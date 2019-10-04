As Esco Technologies (ESE) Valuation Rose, Pier Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Aircastle LTD (AYR) by $3.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 62.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 143,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 84,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 227,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 40,782 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 12,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 93,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, down from 105,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 13,009 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 15/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 14/03/2018 – Press Release: ESCO Announces Acquisition of North Amer Utility Solutions Provider; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.47M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aircastle Ltd (AYR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Azul Can Still Get Some Of Avianca Brasil’s Best Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Update: The 737-Max Debacle Is A Potential Huge Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,127 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 1.02 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Company holds 261,790 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 109,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 20,012 shares. Amg Funds invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 9,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management invested in 0.07% or 165,095 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lsv Asset invested 0.12% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Kbc Group Nv has 0.03% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 567,068 shares. Ameriprise reported 152,558 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 432,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7,800 shares to 11,270 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 14,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

More notable recent ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Retirement of Director Geoffrey L. Stringer, Appointment of Director Robert J. Phillippy, and Extension of Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aerospace and defense stocks, even Boeing, are easily outpacing the broader market this year – MarketWatch” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ESE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 76,671 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Cambridge Research stated it has 3,776 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 262,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Invest holds 0% or 10,520 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 20,133 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has 509 shares. Bamco Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 86,600 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Com has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 68,079 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 279,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 3,712 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 23,265 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 9,700 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 53,828 shares to 129,816 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).