As Esco Technologies (ESE) Stock Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $483,308; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116,000, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 65.22M shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 75,054 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 69,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 53,831 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 15/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 19/04/2018 – UK’s Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 bln; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ESE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,841 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 279,027 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 1,174 shares. 153,844 are owned by Millennium Ltd Company. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 115,971 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 509 shares. 4,894 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 37,070 shares. Kames Public Limited Company has 85,322 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associate Limited Com has 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 77,931 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 35 shares. Pnc Financial Ser owns 3,105 shares. 76,671 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 14,001 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap, -based fund reported 41,367 shares. 6,769 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Ltd. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Llc holds 1.06M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 30,560 shares. Kempner Capital owns 4.89% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 257,766 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc invested in 1.53% or 455,897 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc invested 1.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.08% or 27,500 shares. Private Asset Management owns 728,413 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh accumulated 3.69M shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd stated it has 131,020 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 11,614 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 311,583 shares. Ally Finance invested in 165,000 shares.

