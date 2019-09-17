As Esco Technologies Com (ESE) Valuation Rose, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered by $584,086 Its Position; Suvretta Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Value Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (ESE) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.27 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 72,431 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 ESCO Announces Acquisition of North American Utility Solutions Provider; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 124.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 394,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 710,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.15 million, up from 316,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $294.29. About 5.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares to 722,000 shares, valued at $53.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LATAM Streaming Space Heats Up With Amazon Prime in Brazil – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Looks a Lot Like Netflix Circa 2012 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,331 shares. 19,179 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 2,900 shares. Parkwood Limited invested in 1.36% or 17,328 shares. Choate Inv Advsr reported 665 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Com reported 600 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.16% or 4,050 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 101 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd owns 702 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,316 shares. Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ESE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Bamco Ny stated it has 86,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 3,929 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc reported 3,010 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 39,339 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 2,459 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Invesco owns 321,033 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 195,982 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 5,761 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 20,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com has 170 shares.

More notable recent ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ESCO Technologies Management Cancels Presentation at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prweb.com published: “NRG Systems Now Offering ZX Lidars Worldwide Via Global Network – PR Web” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ESCO Technologies (ESE) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ESCO Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.