As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Holder Saybrook Capital Trimmed by $445,050 Its Position

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $219.31. About 104,010 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 5.71M shares traded or 78.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,821 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 71,153 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Products Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 5,503 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 17,340 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Us Savings Bank De invested in 811 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 5,443 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2.55M shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 197,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Management has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 11,000 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares to 251,419 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Approves Management Fee Rate and Dividend Increase, Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity to host first quarter 2019 conference call and webcast – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. On Monday, March 25 Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 115 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown has 1.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.15M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 28,947 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.41% or 14,593 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,959 shares. Goelzer holds 0.54% or 27,407 shares. 2,000 are held by Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Saturna Cap Corp has 1.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 713,487 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 1,421 shares stake. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has 1.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.