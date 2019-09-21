As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Stake; Ally Financial Increases Stake in Merck & Co (MRK)

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 160.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 339,524 shares traded or 112.20% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,477 shares to 60,942 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 32,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,184 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,024 activity. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 10,677 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 1,762 shares stake. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 19,378 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 1,060 are held by M&T Bancorp Corp. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 13,000 shares. Next reported 676 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.16% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Huntington Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4,210 shares. Ls Inv Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation holds 30,782 shares. Amp Invsts holds 2,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 21,295 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 15,558 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broderick Brian C invested in 13,681 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has invested 1.82% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.50 million shares. Compton Inc Ri invested in 0.82% or 23,044 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability has 3,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management reported 0.78% stake. Moreover, Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 59,432 shares. Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 20,988 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 208,439 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 597,030 shares. Heritage Mngmt holds 1.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 250,401 shares. Advisory has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.