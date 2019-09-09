As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.44 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Increases Holding in International Business Machine (IBM)

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 2.77M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $215.1. About 104,665 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares to 641,863 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 73,260 shares. Bluemountain Llc stated it has 2,265 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 5,503 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 272,075 shares stake. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 197,088 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Strs Ohio holds 2,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 84,969 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,650 shares. 8,828 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 38,963 shares stake. Natl Bank Of America De has 17,340 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $90.00M for 32.01 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares to 3,670 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.