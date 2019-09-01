As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stock Price Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $3.44 Million; Fil LTD Has Cut Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Stake by $493,000

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 104,039 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 140,954 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42,816 shares to 52,838 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 53,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014 on Monday, March 25.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares to 641,863 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.39 million for 32.64 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 129,471 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated Inc reported 4.85M shares stake. Culbertson A N And Co Incorporated has 6,640 shares. Voya Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 2,026 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 119,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 2,821 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 4,604 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). United Service Automobile Association has 4,631 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Common Retirement Fund has 272,075 shares. Hartford Invest owns 1,440 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 39,883 shares.