As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Market Value Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Lifted Position by $3.92 Million; Equity Residential Properties (EQR) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.30 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential Properties (EQR) by 85.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 30,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 36,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 591,990 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 54,475 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A had bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares to 251,419 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,597 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 402,441 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $36.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 54,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

