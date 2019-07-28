As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Market Valuation Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Raised Its Position by $3.92 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.38% or $33.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.44. About 582,392 shares traded or 168.95% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 488,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.60 million, down from 491,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,674 shares to 250,111 shares, valued at $30.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 12,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.