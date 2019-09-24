As Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Shares Rose, Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Position; Gofen & Glossberg Continues to Hold Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 6,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 60,677 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43M, down from 66,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $193.42. About 95,710 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 150,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, up from 141,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 1.78M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 15,558 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 8,543 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 11,162 shares. Sigma Planning owns 2,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 14,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 799 shares. 3,639 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Keybank National Association Oh has 1,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 15,253 shares. 58,455 are held by Brown Advisory.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 185,975 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $289.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J Gallagher Co (NYSE:AJG) by 284,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 28.78 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity. 115 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares with value of $20,014 were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,751 shares to 308,156 shares, valued at $90.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,681 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).