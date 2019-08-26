As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $483,982; Baker Bros Advisors LP Lifted Its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Stake

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 97,752 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) by 226.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 350,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 505,240 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 154,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 267,909 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LJPC.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 22/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO – GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN Il; 08/04/2018 – SanDiegoHeadNews: 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm; 29/03/2018 – La Jolla Group Taps Emarsys to Unify Consumer Experiences; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces $125 Million Royalty Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 24/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 19km W of La Jolla, California; 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño lndians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,674 are held by American Grp Inc Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,463 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Inc has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 1,535 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 425,017 shares. 68,700 are owned by Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has 260,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern reported 274,274 shares stake. 35,137 were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,574 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 384,917 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 277,236 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 26,747 shares.

More notable recent La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why La Jolla Pharmaceutical Has More Than Doubled Over the Last 2 Days – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2019: LJPC, TXMD, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. had bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.07% or 11,536 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 179 shares. Old Republic has invested 1.07% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 4,604 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 30,866 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4,631 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 24,216 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,167 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital reported 0.07% stake. Creative Planning has 6,401 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 119,745 shares.