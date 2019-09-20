As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $762,000; Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 56,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44M, down from 59,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 214,510 shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 44,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 27,504 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions H for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.44 lastly. It is down 7.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 16/05/2018 – MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021

Analysts await MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 216.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MACOM -1.2% on Q3 guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MACOM Reports Preliminary Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) CFO Robert J. McMullan Departs – StreetInsider.com” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MACOM’s (MTSI) Q3 Loss In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTSI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 463,170 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Aperio Gp holds 3,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Geode Cap Ltd has 588,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,709 were accumulated by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 5,234 shares. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership reported 139,017 shares. The New York-based Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.6% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 563,630 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.02% or 15,374 shares. 16,170 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 489,498 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 62,740 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,487 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 17,917 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 4.80M shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 15,400 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 1,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,095 shares. 6,640 were accumulated by Culbertson A N Com. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,260 shares. Proshare, Maryland-based fund reported 2,481 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 951 shares. Nordea Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 79 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Networks. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 87,315 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 32,755 shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares to 7,084 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 5,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.98M for 29.59 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Timothy NeCastro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014.