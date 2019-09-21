As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Old Republic International Cut Position; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Valuation Declined, Ironwood Investment Counsel Raised by $989,460 Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 671,650 shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 339,524 shares traded or 112.20% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Among Founding Donors to Establish The Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Names Jay C. Horgen as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 84,475 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 41,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 466 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Calamos Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 76,981 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 82,020 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% or 43,350 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company has 8,195 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 98,992 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 28.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0% or 3,877 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com holds 69,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 282,733 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 196,325 shares. Advisors Asset has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 48,306 shares stake. 218,089 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 900 shares. Ls Investment Lc holds 0.01% or 951 shares. American Group reported 533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2,793 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cls Investments Limited Company stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity. Shares for $20,014 were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 95,500 shares to 356,500 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).