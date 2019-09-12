As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Cut by $762,000 Its Stake; Provident Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Costco Whsl New Com (COST)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 32,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 700,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.00M, up from 667,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.65 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management analyzed 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 56,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, down from 59,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 17,331 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,444 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested in 14,527 shares. Monetary Management invested in 3,875 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Motco accumulated 0.6% or 24,243 shares. 39,552 were accumulated by Arcadia Inv Management Mi. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% or 790 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 181,729 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 99,541 shares. 192,204 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services Advsr. Pnc Finance Services Grp reported 637,299 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 980 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Apple's Aggressive TV+ Pricing Heats Up Streaming Competition – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares to 29,755 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,926 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. also bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 14,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark has 312 shares. Stifel reported 3,376 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 48,306 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Lp has 0.03% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Atlantic Union Bancorporation accumulated 143,025 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 1,697 shares. 3,600 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 1,215 are owned by Piedmont Investment. Jackson Wealth Limited Com reported 86,000 shares stake. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Fmr Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $88.84M for 30.62 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.