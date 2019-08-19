As Ericsson (ERIC) Valuation Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Its Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 402,245 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 48.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 95,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 291,009 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 195,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 2.90 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd owns 36,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 12,435 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Numerixs Inv holds 0.06% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 15,636 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 323,079 shares. Millennium Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 75,027 shares. Tygh Capital owns 347,327 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Nj invested in 1.06 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company owns 81,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 85,399 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 155,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 55,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,140 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI).

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold HMS Holdings At $39 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HMS Appoints Two Healthcare Veterans to New Leadership Roles – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2018. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HMS to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,938 shares to 6,363 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd (Put).