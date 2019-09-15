As Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Lifted by $1.49 Million Its Stake; Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Its Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 21,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 76,858 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 165,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.46 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.87 million, up from 5.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 3.32M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Fund (EZM) by 44,689 shares to 44,854 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Etfs (SCHB) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.