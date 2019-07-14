As Ericsson (ERIC) Share Value Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Upped by $8.92 Million Its Position; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.19M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 36,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 633,123 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.62 million, down from 669,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,025 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Mgmt Corp Nj holds 0.48% or 3,955 shares in its portfolio. Lynch And In holds 32,739 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware owns 16,786 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Beacon Capital Mngmt Inc reported 240 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jennison Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Mngmt Lc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moors Cabot owns 48,338 shares. 96,463 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fiduciary Trust reported 31,648 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 24,423 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 24,890 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,500 shares. Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,608 shares to 42,081 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 20,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

