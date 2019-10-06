As Ericsson (ERIC) Share Price Declined, Folketrygdfondet Increased Its Holding by $1.49 Million; Zpr Investment Management Stake In Quanta Svcs (PWR) Was Has Lifted

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 47,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 575,823 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 165,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.46 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.87M, up from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 4.16 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

