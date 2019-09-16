As Ericsson (ERIC) Market Value Declined, Folketrygdfondet Raised by $1.49 Million Its Holding; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 165,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.46 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.87M, up from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 2.73M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $602.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 21,805 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. Whittemore Kent G bought $14,560 worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. Shares for $50,216 were bought by St John Scott. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155 on Monday, August 5.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,423 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 30,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 304,272 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.37 million shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1,344 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 32,058 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 26,081 shares. Northern Corp reported 262,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Ls Advisors Lc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 26,674 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & invested in 0% or 30 shares.