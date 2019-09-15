As Ericsson (ERIC) Market Valuation Declined, Folketrygdfondet Increased Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Signaturefd Cut Its Position

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 165,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.46 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.87M, up from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 3.29 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.