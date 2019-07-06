As Era Group (ERA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Holding; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Maintained by Aew Capital Management L P

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 64,868 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 207,639 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 274,372 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp holds 111,612 shares. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 141,527 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 35,570 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 15,726 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc owns 26,990 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Us Savings Bank De reported 12,139 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Secor Capital Advsrs LP reported 45,109 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 241,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 2,384 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 1.35 million shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 21,423 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,910 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 262,980 shares. Blackrock holds 2.92M shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated reported 13,474 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 11,670 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 214,312 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 383,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 235,886 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 31,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 30,999 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 17,882 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 13,889 shares in its portfolio.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares to 870,555 shares, valued at $43.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).