As Era Group (ERA) Shares Rose, Van Den Berg Management I Increased Its Position by $1.74 Million; Zynga (ZNGA) Market Value Rose While Blue Harbour Group LP Has Upped Position by $2.09 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 67,723 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 82,509 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 44,320 shares or 0% of the stock. American reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cadian Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.59% or 22.05M shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Castleark Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 444,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 97,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 32.55 million shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Llc Ct holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 29.88M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 754,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 118,198 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Remarkable Turnaround in ZNGA Stock Is Winding Up – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42M shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 15,177 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $36.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,555 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).