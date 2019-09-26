As Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (EQR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $33.00 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding by $5.06 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (EQR) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 5.38M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408.68 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 915,466 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 52,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.49M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 224,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,269 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Presima Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 4,156 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 45 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 30,404 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt Llc has 6,708 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 319,574 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 4,101 shares.