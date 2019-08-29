As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased by $6.95 Million Its Holding; Northcoast Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Transmission Holdings (ALSN) by $787,380 as Shares Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.74 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 17,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 28,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmission Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 704,536 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allison Transmission Adds Judy Altmaier to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Guides Down Hard For 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 142,893 shares to 510,679 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.01% or 37,384 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 11,901 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.14M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 967,725 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 87,125 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 5,496 shares or 0% of the stock. 129,821 are held by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co. 239,433 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Comerica State Bank reported 187,482 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 477,497 shares. Rdl Financial reported 17,263 shares stake. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Com has 10,787 shares. Johnson Financial Gp holds 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 80 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 9,379 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 333 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 493,133 shares to 764,506 shares, valued at $36.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp.