As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Green Street Investors Has Raised Position; Miller Investment Management LP Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.39 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 767,055 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 15.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares to 387,857 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,100 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Garechana Robert. Another trade for 932 shares valued at $67,302 was sold by Kaufman Ian. On Tuesday, February 5 Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2,003 shares. 315 shares were sold by Sorenson Christa L, worth $22,747. NEITHERCUT DAVID J had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68 million. GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84M worth of stock.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

