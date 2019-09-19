As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Its Position; Stelac Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $361,032 as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 6,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 5,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, down from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 794,141 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, down from 6,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $221.16. About 18.64 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Funds Trust by 16,596 shares to 49,919 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (MTUM) by 12,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associate reported 181,960 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nuveen Asset Llc accumulated 3.75M shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 200 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,156 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. 30,791 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 6,101 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 46 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis Lp reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 87,500 shares. Old Financial Bank In reported 4,660 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 467,743 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc. Wedgewood Prns holds 537,700 shares. 50,624 are owned by Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,235 shares. Adirondack Trust Co has invested 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alkeon Capital Management Limited Company reported 175,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.05 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com holds 20,256 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). John G Ullman & Assocs has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saratoga And Investment owns 595,853 shares. Graybill Bartz & Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 30,392 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.63% or 52,962 shares.