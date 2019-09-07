As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Cut by $5.41 Million Its Stake; Avon Products (AVP) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 72,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 512,736 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.62 million, down from 584,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57 million shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 3.69 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avon jumps 15.2% as Natura confirms all-stock buyout (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avon Buyout Creates Compelling Arbitrage Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avon Products (AVP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% or 400 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 6.66M shares. Griffin Asset holds 36,632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 3.13M shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 3,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 410 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). General American Inc owns 2.75M shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 5,516 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $9.03M for 53.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8,664 shares to 57,906 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 24,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 1.88M shares stake. Nuwave Investment Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 273 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Motco stated it has 3,710 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 160 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 8,975 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1,940 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 172,434 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 2,168 shares. Natixis has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 8,273 shares. Honeywell Intl holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 118,584 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 970,883 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).